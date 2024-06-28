Skip to Content
US prices didn’t rise last month for the first time since November

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Prices in the US didn’t rise in May, marking the first time since November that there was no monthly increase.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — a closely watched inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target — was unchanged from April and slowed to 2.6% for the 12 months ended in May from 2.7% the month before, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

