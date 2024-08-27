Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Pizza Hut is offering customers moving to a few cities something extra through its packaging.

The pizza chain is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

Brands will often offer buzzy marketing campaigns to generate attention, especially when tied to important holidays or events. And with parent company Yum Brands facing the same kind of pushback that’s denting revenues across the fast-food industry, Pizza Hut is looking to boost sales even as customers look elsewhere to spend their dollars.

Pizza Hut’s same-store sales declined 3% in the second quarter. Nor are Pizza Hut and Yum Brands alone: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Burger King and Wendy’s have all recently reported less foot traffic and lower overall sales.

The table box’s corrugated structure folds into a base that can support a pizza box. The table box is only available through carryout. Pizza Hut tied its latest promotion to the idea of ordering pizza after moving.

“Many can relate to the chaos that comes with moving, and the last thing you want to worry about is unpacking to enjoy a hard-earned meal at the end of a long day,” said Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, Melissa Friebe, in a statement.

Pizza Hut is also motivated to compete against other chains like Papa John’s and Dominos. Around Valentine’s Day, the company launched a “Goodbye Pies” campaign, which let customers order free Pizza Hut delivery to the address of an ex. And last December, the company launched its “Reverse Delivery” doormat, in which customers could gift a free pizza to their delivery driver.

