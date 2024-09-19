YouTube ads can play even when your screen is paused now

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — First, YouTube subjected viewers to longer unskippable ads. Now, not even pausing your screen will let users escape.

The Google-owned platform confirmed Thursday that it has “widely rolled out Pause ads to all advertisers.” When the video is paused, an ad will pop up on the side of the screen, according to social media posts.

“This is seamless for viewers and allows them to learn more about a brand. It’s been a beneficial update for the entire YouTube ecosystem and one of the elements of the modern CTV ads experience,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The Verge first reported the development.

Though YouTube said the update creates a less interruptive viewing experience for viewers as well, users on social media bemoaned yet another inescapable ad on the platform.

“Seriously @YouTube? You’re putting up ads when you pause a video now?,” one X user posted. Another user on Reddit in all caps: “THIS IS THE MOST ANNOYING ‘FEATURE’ (if you can even call it a feature) YET.”

Users can, of course, avoid ads altogether with a YouTube premium subscription that is typically $13.99 a month for an individual.

Google’s Philipp Schindler, an executive heading sales for Google and YouTube, said during an Alphabet earnings call that the company “saw strong traction” by introducing the pilot pause ads in 2023 on TVs that connect to the internet to stream videos.

Though not revealing specific financial insights, the company said the pause ads were profitable.

“Initial results show that pause ads are driving strong brand lift results and are commanding premium pricing from advertisers,” Schindler said during the April call.

