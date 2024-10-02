43 million watched Walz-Vance VP debate, in significant drop from 2020 matchup

By Brian Stelter, CNN

New York (CNN) — It was a calmer, more civil debate – and a less popular one overall.

The vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance scored more than 43 million viewers on TV Tuesday night, according to Nielsen estimates.

The 43 million figure is the combined audience across 15 TV networks that simulcast the CBS-produced debate. An unknown number of additional viewers watched the debate on YouTube and other online platforms.

Vice presidential debates are typically lower rated than presidential face-offs, and this year was no exception. Last month’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump drew more than 67 million viewers across 17 TV networks, according to Nielsen.

Still, Tuesday’s viewership total was enough to make the Walz-Vance debate one of the most-watched single telecasts of the year in the United States.

Four years ago, 57 million tuned in to the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle between Harris and then-Vice President Mike Pence. In 2008, a record 69.9 million watched Joe Biden and Sarah Palin face off on television in the most-watched VP debate, according to Nielsen.

Television viewership patterns have changed dramatically in recent years, though. And Tuesday’s viewership total was enough to make the Walz-Vance debate one of the most-watched single telecasts of 2024 in the United States.

And the people who watched generally gave the debate a thumbs up, with praise for the relatively respectful and civil tone.

CNN’s pollsters found “no clear winner,” but “the event left viewers with more positive views of both candidates than they held pre-debate.” An “overwhelming majority” of viewers “felt the tone of the debate was positive,” CBS said afterward.

Typically, the VP matchup is sandwiched between presidential debates. But Trump continues to shun offers of another debate, so the VP debate may be the last of this election cycle.

The Harris campaign said Tuesday night that “she will be in Atlanta on October 23” — the day CNN has offered to host a debate there — so “Donald Trump should step up and face the voters.” Trump responded on Truth Social, “I beat Biden, I then beat her, and I’m not looking to do it again, too far down the line.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.