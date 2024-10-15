Boeing’s crisis is getting worse. Now it’s borrowing tens of billions of dollars

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Cash-starved Boeing, contending with massive financial losses from a crippling strike and years of operational and safety problems, is turning to major banks and Wall Street to raise tens of billions of dollars in cash.

In a regulatory filing early Tuesday, the company announced plans to borrow $10 billion from a consortium of banks. It also separately announced plans to raise $25 billion by selling stock and debt.

The company’s debt surged in the last six years as Boeing reported core operating losses of more than $33 billion. Its commercial airplane production has ground to a near halt by a month-long strike by 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists.

Talks between Boeing and IAM broke down last week with no new negotiations planned. On Friday, Boeing’s new CEO Kelly Ortberg announced plans to cut 10% of its worldwide staff of 171,000 workers.

This is a developing story. It wil be updated.

