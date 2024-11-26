Microsoft’s massive Outlook and Teams outage resolves after more than a day

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Microsoft said most Outlook and Teams services had been restored as of Monday evening, after more than 24 hours of technical delays.

On Tuesday afternoon, the company announced a full restoration of services. At the outage’s peak, tracking site Downdetector showed more than 5,000 user-reported problems, though this data doesn’t fully reflect the scale.

“We’ve restored functionality for all impacted services except Outlook on the web, which is still affected for a small number of users,” Microsoft wrote in a post on X shortly before 11:00 p.m. ET. “We’re monitoring and troubleshooting to fully recover.”

By Monday afternoon, the company said it had seen some recovery after it deployed a fix to the problem, and reports of outages on Downdetector had dropped sharply. Around 7:30 p.m. ET, the tech giant estimated the issue would be resolved in three hours.

Around noon, the company said the fix had reached “approximately 98% of the affected environments,” though reports on Downdetector kept increasing. It can take time for updates to work their way to customers’ systems.

However, Microsoft then noted those restarts were “progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users” and did not yet provide an estimated time for a fix. At 2 p.m. ET, the company said it was still facing delays in its recovery.

The outage has hindered many office workers — though some US users on X celebrated the small break ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Tech outages have had dire effects around the world this year, though Microsoft’s case isn’t as widespread in comparison. In what’s been called the largest IT outage in history, CrowdStrike’s software issue over the summer halted air travel, disrupted hospitals and cost Fortune 500 companies more than $5 billion in direct losses.

