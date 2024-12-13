OnlyFans is no longer accessible in China

By Juliana Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — OnlyFans, a popular subscription-based website known for its sexually explicit content, is now blocked in China after a period of being accessible.

Social media users posting on X had noticed the site was working in late November, which checks by CNN were able to confirm.

Beijing generally blocks access to thousands of websites at any given time, including those that host pornography, which is illegal in the country. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward sexually explicit content.

News that OnlyFans was accessible in China had been welcomed online earlier this month. Users posting on social media platform Weibo were joking that the government was offering job opportunities for fresh graduates struggling in a grim employment market, suggesting they could start selling content on the site.

“Isn’t this another measure to provide employment,” said one post.

“This is a good company that gives creators 90% of the income! Isn’t it better than actual work??” said another.

The unemployment rate for people in the 16-24 age group, excluding students, measured 17.1% in October, slightly less than the high released in August, according to official figures. China’s youth jobless rate hit record highs last year before the data was suspended and reintroduced using a different methodology.

And even though OnlyFans is best known for sexual content, some creators post music or fitness videos. Last year, it launched a porn-free online streaming service featuring comedy- and sports-oriented shows.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misquoted the organization GreatFire.Org in saying OnlyFans became unblocked on November 29. GreatFire says the site had been accessible since it was first tested in July, 2020. GreatFire’s latest data shows the website has been blocked since December 11.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.