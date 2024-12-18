The Fed just slashed interest rates for the third time this year

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by a quarter point, the third rate cut since it began to lower borrowing costs in September.

The central bank’s latest move, which wasn’t unanimous, is an attempt to ease pressure on America’s economy from elevated interest rates to preserve the labor market’s health.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack was the lone dissenter on Wednesday’s decision, preferring to keep rates at their current levels.

The Fed also signaled in its policy statement that it is leaning toward holding rates steady in the future, since inflation remains stubbornly above the central bank’s 2% target. The US economy has also proved remarkably resilient in the face of elevated borrowing costs, giving the Fed some reassurance that it can stand pat without risking any undue economic damage.

Fed officials penciled in just two rate cuts for next year, according to their latest forecasts, down from the four they projected in September. Officials also project slightly stronger economic growth, slightly lower unemployment, and for inflation in 2025 to be higher than they previously thought.

The projections overall suggest Fed officials expect the US economy next year to be buoyant, with no recession in sight. They expect inflation to reach their target over a longer period than they previously estimated, not touching 2% until 2027.

Some investors are bullish on the prospects of strong growth next year, which could come about from the policies of President-elect Donald Trump. The incoming administration promises extending the 2017 tax cuts and cutting down on regulations — policies poised to boost growth if they’re enacted.

However, Trump’s threat of massive tariffs on goods coming from Mexico, Canada and China could derail the Goldilocks economy the Fed has seen so far, since the stiff tariffs Trump has floated are widely expected to stoke inflation.

A former Fed president told CNN that the US economy has already achieved the exceptionally rare feat of a “soft landing” — a scenario in which inflation is tamed without a recession — and is now just a matter of sustaining it.

Strong growth but stubborn inflation

US economic growth this year has been solid, driven by American shoppers continuing to open their wallets. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the US economy, has been boosted by a steady job market with historically low unemployment.

Businesses have also continued to invest in their operations throughout the year, according to Commerce Department data.

Overall, America’s economy remains in good shape, but high inflation isn’t in the rearview mirror just yet. Recent inflation readings have reflected persistent price pressures in housing and a pick-up in prices for food and some goods.

Put together, economic data makes a strong case for the Fed to hold rates steady until inflation’s downward trend gets back on track. Officials’ latest projections show that inflation won’t reach the Fed’s target until 2027, a year later than what they estimated in September.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.