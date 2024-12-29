From Panera’s Charged Lemonade to Fruit Stripe, here are 6 foods and drinks we lost in 2024

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — You might’ve indulged in some of the final bites and slurps of your favorite food and drinks without even realizing it.

This year marked the end for many foods and drinks, most notably Panera’s controversial Charged Lemonade. We also said goodbye to a newly launched flop from Coca-Cola and a multicolored gum that was the cornerstone of many kids’ lives.

Restaurants and food manufacturers are constantly making changes based on what’s selling and what’s not, so it’s no surprise that these items are disappearing. But it doesn’t make their losses any easier for fans.

Here are some culinary creations that left us this year, listed alphabetically.

Coca-Cola Spiced

Coca-Cola announced in September that it was discontinuing its new Spiced flavor just six months after the company touted the“permanent” addition in a splashy launch. The company didn’t provide a specific reason, though confusion about the flavor (it wasn’t actually spicy) likely contributed to lackluster sales. Coke said it’s launching an “exciting new flavor” in 2025.

Fruit Stripe gum

The gum, perhaps best was known for its fruit-inspired flavors and zebra-print packaging, was discontinued in January after roughly six decades in production. Brand owner Ferrara, which also produces Nerds, Fun Dip and other candies, said discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a “difficult decision.” The company cited “many factors” for its demise, including purchasing patterns and changing consumer preferences.

Knott’s Berry Farm jam

After nearly a century, the flavorful preserves and jams were discontinued in January. J.M. Smucker Co., its parent company, said in a statement that the change was in “alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio” and that it’s focusing on recently acquired Hostess products.

Oreo O’s cereal

One of the most iconic crossovers in the grocery store aisle is no more. Cereal company Post Consumer Brands said in December that Oreo O’s rings will be replaced with puffs after nearly 30 years. “Oreo Puffs is a permanent addition to store shelves that will replace Oreo O’s in the cereal aisle,” a company representative told the Food Network, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Panera’s Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread pulled Charged Lemonade, the caffeinated beverage that sparked multiple lawsuits and caused a public relations nightmare for the company, from its menu in May after two years. It wasn’t just the controversial lemonade that faced eviction this year: Panera also eliminated dozens of items, including flatbreads, several sweet treats and chili, in the “largest transformation ever” for its menu.

Starbucks Oleato

Turns out, olive-oil infused drinks weren’t a hit with Starbucks’ customers. The company nixed the drinks in October less than a year after their nationwide debut. Oleato was the brainchild of former CEO Howard Schultz but met largely negative responses from media and consumers. Starbucks’ lineup of iced energy drinks was also removed just a few months after their June debut.

