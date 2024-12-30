Dow falls almost 700 points with one day left of trading for the year

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks dropped Monday, with the Dow falling by almost 700 points as markets close out a record year.

The S&P 500 fell by 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the biggest slide, down 1.8%, as traders sold off Big Tech investments such as Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla.

Shares of Boeing also saw major declines Monday following the fatal Jeju Air crash, which prompted South Korea to order an inspection of all its 737-800 planes, the Boeing model that crashed. Boeing’s stock was down over 3% on the news.

Bitcoin’s massive late-year rally also continued to fizzle Monday, trading at $92,000. The cryptocurrency surged to $106,000 earlier this month on hopes that the upcoming administration will espouse more crypto-friendly policies.

