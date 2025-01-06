Are you a young American struggling to find a job?

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Some young Americans had a tough time finding a job last year.

Companies were slow to hire in 2024 as workers quit their jobs less frequently, according to government data — a far cry from the red-hot job market in the aftermath of the pandemic. Economists referred to the unusually slow churn in 2024 as “The Great Stay,” which made it difficult for recent graduates to get their foot in the door.

The situation could improve somewhat this year, with businesses feeling optimistic about the US economy under the second administration of President-elect Donald Trump. But there likely won’t be a hiring frenzy in 2025.

If you’re an American in your 20s who has struggled to find a job after graduating or being laid off, share with us your story and how you are feeling about the job search this year.

