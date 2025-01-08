What’s closed on national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The US will honor the late former President Jimmy Carter, who died at age 100 on December 29. President Joe Biden declared January 9 as a day of mourning in an executive order – the same day as the official state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy, and President-elect Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to attend the service. All flags will be flown at half-staff for the 30-day period after Carter’s death.

Many services, businesses and financial centers will be operating as usual, as it’s not a federal holiday. But make sure to check local store hours before heading out.

The last national day of mourning was in December 2018 in honor of the late former President George H.W. Bush, who died at 94.

Here’s what’s closed on Thursday, January 9.

Stock market

Nasdaq will close all of its equities and options markets on the national day of mourning. It will also observe a moment of silence at 9:20 am EST in honor of the former president. The bond market will close at 2 pm EST, according to a recommendation by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

“We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy,” said Tal Cohen, Nasdaq president, in a statement.

The New York Stock Exchange will not trade, and the US flag above the exchange will fly at half-staff.

Mail

The US postal service will suspend regular operations on January 9, according to the National Postal Mail Handlers Union. The union noted that there may still be limited package deliveries.

Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the Supreme Court building closed on Thursday. The court is not scheduled to be in session that day, but it is nearing the January 19 deadline set for TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company – a federal law that the company has challenged to the Supreme Court.

Government offices

As part of the executive order, all federal departments and agencies will be closed. But some vital employees for national defense and security may still be working that day.

