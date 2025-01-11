These are the fastest-growing job titles, according to LinkedIn users

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Some of the fastest-growing jobs for 2025 barely existed at the turn of the century, according to a new analysis from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn examined millions of jobs based on user updates from January 2022 to July 2024, determining noticeable growth in the artificial intelligence industry, as well as newfound interest in hospitality and travel.

The top two jobs were artificial intelligence engineer and artificial intelligence consultant, respectively. Artificial intelligence has become the latest Silicon Valley buzzword as companies like OpenAI have released chatbots that can do everything from hold conversations to suggest recipes to remixing images — albeit with some occasional high-profile missteps. (Artificial intelligence researcher also nabbed the No. 12 spot.)

But not all the jobs were AI-focused — or even high-tech. For example, the No. 3 job was physical therapist. Workforce development manager and travel advisor rounded out the top five.

The professional social network bills its annual “Jobs on the Rise” list as a “roadmap” to the future of work. “From the rise of AI roles to the resurgence in travel and hospitality positions, the 2025 ranking highlights sectors with sustainable growth in today’s changing workforce,” the company wrote in its post.

Meanwhile, major companies — including fast-food giant McDonald’s — have abandoned or downsized their DEI practices, and diversity and inclusion roles don’t seem to be growing as fast as previous years, according to LinkedIn’s report of user updates. From 2018 to 2022, diversity and inclusion managers were the third fastest-growing job title, and from 2019 to 2023, vice president of diversity and inclusion ranked seventh. In the latest report, the roles weren’t in the top 25 at all.

LinkedIn also took note of the gender makeup of the 25 fastest-growing job titles. Of the top 10, security guards (67%), outside sales representatives (81%), artificial intelligence consultants (70%) and engineers (80%) were predominantly male roles.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the US economy added 256,000 jobs in December, far higher than the 153,000 jobs economists expected. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, a sign of continued resilience in the labor market.

