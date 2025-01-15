Coors Light is changing its name

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — There’s no better example of having a case of Mondays than the day after the Super Bowl.

Coors Light announced Wednesday that it’s temporarily changing its name to “Mondays Light” in an attempt to “bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year” by selling a 12-pack of beer bearing the new moniker.

The packaging, which replaces the word “Coors” for “Mondays,” is available at retailers nationwide beginning this month for a limited time. A television ad promoting the package dubbed that specific day as the “worst Monday of the year” since football season is over.

Molson Coors is likely hoping the “Mondays Light” packaging spurs renewed interest. Sales of Coors Light surged in 2023 following the Bud Light debacle but has since softened amid a broader weakness in beer sales as Americans cut back their spending.

Coors Light attracted attention on Monday (when else?) with a series of ads, including in the New York Times and a billboard in Times Square, misspelling the word “refreshment” as “refershment.”

In a statement addressing the alleged errors, Coors Light blamed it on a case of the Mondays. “Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors. Very chill of you. Mondays, am I right?” it said.

The “case of the Mondays” phrase was introduced in the 1999 film “Office Space” and since has entered the pop culture lexicon for the mood (mostly) everyone feels having to come back to work following the weekend.

Molson Coors, the beer’s parent company, is airing a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl on February 9. Specifics about the spot weren’t revealed, but it’s the third year the brand is getting exposure after Anheuser-Busch ended its 33-year exclusivity deal in 2022.

Beer sales at retailers fell 0.6% to $45.65 billion in 2024, according to research firm Circana data given to Brewbound. The domestic premium category, which includes Coors Light, was one of the biggest losers, with sales falling 5.5% for the year.

Overall sales of Coors Light fell last year nearly 2% to roughly $2.7 billion and volume slipped 3.5%. As a result of the sluggish sales for many of its beers, Molson Coors trimmed its 2024 sales outlook.

