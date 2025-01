By Hadas Gold, CNN

New York (CNN) — A jury in Florida has found CNN liable for defaming a US Navy veteran in a 2021 segment on Afghanistan that included him.

The jury awarded the veteran, Zachary Young, $5 million on Friday and will next decide possible punitive damages. The two-week trial was held in Bay County, Florida.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.