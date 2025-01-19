What’s open, closed on MLK Day and Inauguration Day

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Monday, January 20, commemorates the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, the holiday coincides with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, though the majority of business closures will be for MLK Day.

King’s actual birthday is on January 15, but the federal holiday always falls on the third Monday of January.

Just four days after King’s assassination in 1968, US Rep. John Conyers of Michigan introduced legislation for a federal holiday to honor the civil rights leader. However, the holiday wasn’t signed into law until 1983, and the first national celebration didn’t take place until 1986 after years of advocacy. In 1999, New Hampshire became the last state to adopt a holiday honoring King.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025.

Retail and grocery

Major US retailers and grocers — such as Target, Walmart and Kroger — will be open on MLK Day. Wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club will also be open Monday. Most major restaurant chains will be serving food, but make sure to check with local stores and restaurants for their hours.

Mail services

FedEx will have modified delivery service, but specialty services such as FedEx Freight, Office and Custom Critical will be operating as usual.

UPS domestic ground, air and international shipping will be closed Monday. Limited UPS Store locations will be open, but UPS Express Critical will be available.

USPS will not be sending or delivering mail Monday.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading on MLK Day.

Wells Fargo, Citibank and TD Bank branches will also be closed Monday.

ATMs and online banking services will be operating as usual.

National Parks

MLK Day is one of seven free entrance days in 2025.

Government agencies

Most nonessential government services like the DMV, libraries and city offices will be closed. Make sure to check with your local branches for details.

