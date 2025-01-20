TikTok is back online but its ultimate fate in America still lies in Trump’s hands

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — TikTok is now accessible again in the United States. Just how long that lasts will likely depend on incoming President Donald Trump.

TikTok restored access for American users midday on Sunday after a whirlwind 14 hours during which the app temporarily shut itself down. TikTok credited Trump for bringing the app back, after he pledged to sign an executive order to delay enforcement of the law that had required the app to spin off from its China-based parent company ByteDance or be banned as of Sunday.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Sunday. He added that he would not hold TikTok’s technology partners — including Apple, Google and cloud computing company Oracle — liable for continuing to make the app available until he signed the order.

It was that reassurance that he wouldn’t fine its tech partners, TikTok said, that allowed it to bring back US users’ access.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok,” TikTok said in a statement Sunday. “We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

The app’s return was welcomed by many of its 170 million American users.

“I was fully crying myself to sleep last night because it was just so sad and I felt like I’d lost a whole community and a job,” influencer Shay Sullivan, who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, told CNN on Sunday. “Now, I’m just overjoyed. I’m having the best day … it was definitely a roller coaster.”

Still, bringing the app back for good may not be straightforward.

Ultimately, the law, which passed with bipartisan support and was signed by outgoing President Joe Biden last April, requires TikTok parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a buyer from the United States or one of its allies because of concerns that the app could pose a national security risk. And so far, ByteDance has, at least publicly, resisted the idea of a sale.

Trump on Sunday suggested that an American buyer should purchase half of the company and run it as a 50-50 joint venture with its current owners. But it’s unclear if that solution would satisfy those in Congress who passed the law, including members of Trump’s own party concerned about foreign control of a popular platform.

Putting the pressure on Trump

TikTok didn’t necessarily have to shut itself down.

The law requires only that TikTok’s technology partners — including Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s content in the United States, and Apple and Google, which host the app on their app stores — stop supporting the app or face fines of up to $5,000 per person who has access to the platform starting Sunday.

The Biden administration suggested last week that it would leave it up to Trump to implement and enforce the law once he took office.

Despite that assurance, a person close to TikTok said “multiple critical service partners” indicated to TikTok that they were concerned that the ban might be enforced starting Sunday — so the company decided to go dark.

The shutdown appeared aimed at ratcheting up pressure on Trump to act quickly; restoring access to the app could serve as a kind of immediate political victory for the incoming president with America’s youth, although it was Trump who first tried to ban the app during his previous term.

TikTok appealed to Trump in its pop-up message on the app starting late Saturday night notifying users that the app was unavailable in the United States.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the company posted in its pop-up message. “Please stay tuned!”

TikTok CEO Shou Chew — who is expected to be seated prominently at the inauguration Monday — also lauded Trump in a video Friday, saying, “we are grateful and pleased to have the support of a president who truly understands our platform, one who has used TikTok to express his own thoughts and perspectives, connecting with the world and generating more than 60 billion views of his content in the process.”

And TikTok thanked Trump when it restored the app, telling users, “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

Trump has suggested that he believes TikTok played a role in his election victory by bringing in young voters.

A 90-day extension

Trump told NBC News on Saturday he would “most likely” delay the ban on TikTok for 90 days shortly after he takes office on Monday, before confirming that plan in his Truth Social post Sunday.

With an executive order, Trump could attempt to delay enforcement of the ban to give TikTok parent company ByteDance more time to find a suitable buyer.

Still, even that effort could face legal challenges or pushback from Congress. The law gives the president the option to extend the ban deadline only if a deal to sell the platform is in process, and so far, ByteDance has publicly rejected the possibility of a sale. Both ByteDance and Chinese officials have also indicated they would be unwilling to sell TikTok’s US assets with its popular algorithm, the app’s secret sauce that makes it so valuable.

Spinning off an American-only version of TikTok could also mean the rest of the world has to download a new app to access US users’ content.

Several prominent Republican lawmakers have indicated they will resist an extension of the law.

“Now that the law has taken effect, there’s no legal basis for any kind of ‘extension’ of its effective date,” Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said in a joint statement. “For TikTok to come back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that satisfies the law’s qualified-divestiture requirements by severing all ties between TikTok and Communist China. Only then will Americans be protected from the grave threat posed to their privacy and security by a communist-controlled TikTok.”

Cotton also said Sunday that “any company that hosts, distributes, services or other facilitates” was still taking a chance in helping restore TikTok ahead of Trump’s planned executive order. He said they could face “hundreds of billions of dollars of ruinous liability under the law, not just from DOJ, but also under securities law, shareholder lawsuits, and state AGs.”

But ByteDance may now reconsider its stance on a sale, having had to shut down the platform, albeit only briefly.

At least two potential buyers — a group led by billionaire Frank McCourt and “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary, as well as AI search engine PerplexityAI — have submitted formal bids for the app, and others have reportedly shown interest in TikTok.

McCourt’s buyer group has said it would buy TikTok’s US assets without the algorithm and rebuild the app, but tech giants like Meta and YouTube have for years worked to replicate TikTok’s popular algorithm without quite succeeding. O’Leary told CNN he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month to discuss the outlook for the app. And McCourt told CNN that ByteDance’s bankers have acknowledged receipt of the group’s bid, expected to be valued around $20 billion.

Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal also reported last week that China is weighing a sale to Elon Musk.

Musk may have the resources to buy the app, and he’s a major Trump supporter and about to take a quasi-role in his government. But it’s unclear that he would want to, and he has not publicly commented on the reports. TikTok called the reports “pure fiction.”

If ByteDance chooses to engage, Trump could perhaps argue that significant progress has been made on a deal and he has met the legal threshold needed to pause the ban.

But until a sale ultimately goes through, TikTok’s future will remain very much in doubt.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.