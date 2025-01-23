UnitedHealthcare has a new CEO

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — UnitedHealthcare announced a new CEO on Thursday, filling in the spot after Brian Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in a targeted attack.

Company veteran Tim Noel is the new UnitedHealthcare CEO, the company said in an emailed statement.

Noel has been the head of the company’s Medicare and retirement division, according to the company’s website. He joined UnitedHealthcare in 2007 and previously was involved in financial restructuring at Northwest Airlines during its bankruptcy proceedings.

Thompson was appointed chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in 2021 and had been at the company since 2004. Luigi Mangione, 26, faces 11 counts in New York, including one of first-degree murder and two of second-degree murder, along with other weapon and forgery charges in Thompson’s killing, according to an indictment. Mangione pled not guilty to state murder and terror charges.

The shooting brought fresh pubic scrutiny into the practices of insurance companies and the healthcare industry in the United States.

After the shooting, many companies took steps to protect their head executives. Some scrubbed their websites of top executives’ photographs and increased armed security details for key leaders.

Noel “brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners,” a spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

