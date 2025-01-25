Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, accused of censoring a statement on Trump

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Ben & Jerry’s on Friday amended a censorship lawsuit from November against parent company Unilever, claiming the consumer goods giant had suppressed a social media statement that mentioned President Donald Trump.

The Vermont-based ice cream maker alleged in the complaint that its management and board sought to release the post, which referenced abortion, climate change, minimum wages and universal healthcare — issues that face uncertain futures under the Trump administration — but Peter ter Kulve, Unilever’s president of its ice cream division, “unilaterally barred Ben & Jerry’s from issuing the post because it specifically mentioned ‘Donald Trump.’”

“According to Mr. ter Kelve, despite four decades of progressive social activism—and years of challenging the Trump administration’s policies specifically—criticizing Trump was now too taboo for the brand synonymous with ‘Peace, Love, and Ice Cream,’” the lawsuit reads.

Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever (UL) did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Ben & Jerry’s initial lawsuit, filed in the US Southern District of New York, alleged Unilever silenced its attempts to publicly support Palestinian refugees and resolutions to end military aid to Israel, where the company had done business since 1987. It also alleged that Unilever threatened to dismantle Ben & Jerry’s board and sue members because the company’s management and board planned to issue a statement calling for “peace” and a “permanent and immediate ceasefire.”

“Ben & Jerry’s has on four occasions attempted to publicly speak out in support of peace and human rights. Despite its contractual commitment to ‘(r)espect and acknowledge’ the Independent Board’s primary responsibility over Ben & Jerry’s Social Mission and Essential Brand Integrity, Unilever has silenced each of these efforts,” the lawsuit reads.

The feud followed Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling products in occupied Palestinian territories in 2021 because it was “inconsistent” with company values.

“We’re a values-led company with a long history of advocating for human rights, and economic and social justice. We believe it is inconsistent with our values for our product to be present within an internationally recognised illegal occupation,” Ben & Jerry’s said on its website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.