Workers at Philadelphia Whole Foods vote to form first union for Amazon-owned supermarket chain

(CNN) — Workers at a Pennsylvania Whole Foods store voted on Monday to unionize, forming the first union in the organic grocery chain owned by Amazon.

The majority of workers at the flagship store in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood voted to join a local chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents hundreds of thousands of employees at grocery chains nationwide.

In a statement to CNN, the union chapter called the vote “a significant victory in their fight for fair wages, improved benefits, and a safer, more supportive workplace,” claiming the workers faced anti-union pressure and intimidation from Amazon in the lead-up to the vote.

“This fight is far from over, but today’s victory is an important step forward,” said chapter President Wendell Young IV. “We are ready to bring Whole Foods to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair first contract that reflects the workers’ needs and priorities.”

Whole Foods said in a statement it was “disappointed” by the results of the vote, but assured it was “committed to maintaining a positive working environment in our Philly Center City store.”

The company added it “is proud to offer competitive compensation, great benefits, and career advancement opportunities to all Team Members.”

In November, when the Philadelphia workers first filed their formal petition to hold the union vote, UFCW said in a statement they were fighting for better compensation and working conditions at “one of the most profitable organic grocers in the world.”

Some workers at the Philadelphia location had worked for the supermarket chain for decades, the statement said – but many still “struggle to afford rent, healthcare, childcare, and other basic necessities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.