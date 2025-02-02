These Americans don’t think the economy is getting any better. Welcome to ‘No Buy 2025’

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — When the world is in turmoil, it’s easy to impulse buy.

The sentiment has long been pushed on social media — a quick run to HomeGoods or Target, clicking an Amazon affiliate link, or just keeping up with the latest item drops.

Many Americans, especially female content creators, are pushing back against overconsumption and pledging to buy less — or even nothing beyond essentials — as well as not repurchasing a product they own until it has expired or no longer has use. The campaigns now have coined names such as the “No Buy 2025 Challenge” and “Project Pan.”

Though underconsumption core has been popular, trends such as Project Pan, or finishing beauty products until you hit the pan, have seen a resurgence in January. Many are continuing or beginning low- or no-spend journeys in light of recently proposed economic policies in the new Trump administration. Donald Trump had run for president on the promise of lowering prices.

“When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One,” Trump said at a press conference in August 2024, targeting voters who have been dissatisfied with the price of goods.

But many Americans are still not easing on the economy, despite his promises.

Rylee Marcum, a stay-at-home mom in Central Florida, is taking part in No Buy 2025 and doesn’t plan to opt out at any point this year. Her family of six isn’t saving for anything big. Instead, they are looking to better afford bills, groceries and replenishing household goods. With the challenge, she says her family saves around $100 a week.

“The new administration is a big reason why I’m doing this because I don’t want us to contribute to Trump’s economy,” Marcum said. “That’s just a petty reason… but I don’t think things are going to get any better at all and I’m scared for the future.”

Underconsumption core continues

Consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in January, according to data from The Conference Board, reflecting how consumers feel about the present economy and the future one reflected by the new administration’s policies.

That means Americans are still feeling down about inflation.

Grocery prices are on the rise again. Eggs, impacted by an aggressive strain of avian flu, are approaching record-high prices. Coffee prices hit a new high despite Trump walking back a 25% tariff threat on Colombia. Beef and orange juice prices are also climbing.

The White House confirmed Friday that it would move forward with a 25% duty on Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on China.

For Marcum, No Buy 2025 includes cutting out professional nails and haircuts. Her family doesn’t eat out as much or go to the movies unless it’s a special occasion, instead utilizing free resources like parks and libraries. She said she “just can’t afford” impulse buys at Target and Marshalls.

Sabrina Pare, a resident of Detroit who is expecting her first child this year, is also participating in No Buy 2025.

“It’s really important to practice buying less now and get into the habit of using what you already have, finding things second-hand, because I do think things are going to get more expensive,” Pare said.

Finding control

Gen Z and millennials are also more attuned to brands that have values they align with. That, combined with economic anxiety, creates an even greater urge for unintentional spending.

The trends tie into a broader underconsumption core lifestyle, which emerged as a response to influencers peddling new product after new product.

Rebecca Sowden, a 27-year-old from Corona, California, said her inability to control product pricing and current events has forced her to tame her personal spending. This year, she wants to max out her retirement accounts, save up to live in the same city as her English husband and pay off her car loan. In January, along with her content-creation side gig, she has saved $4,272 by doing her no-spend pledge.

The pledge has been easier in January because the current administration is “fueling my fire,” Sowden said, and reduces her urge to contribute to companies she feels doesn’t align with her values.

“I think I’m saving money — which is good — because spite is a great driving force,” Sowden said.

Phasion Keel, who lives in South Florida, says she has so far saved $300 in January. Her frugality includes an end to impulsive runs to Dollar Tree, only refilling lip glosses and body washes, and cutting out “buy now, pay later” programs like Klarna and Afterpay.

She said the challenge encouraged her to find hobbies outside of consuming.

“Touch grass, because it’s not all about going into stores,” Keel said. “Go out in the sun and go for a walk — that has been helping me with (not) shopping.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.