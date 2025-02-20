Walmart warns of a slower 2025. That’s a bad sign for America’s economy

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Shoppers flooded to Walmart for groceries and clothing last year. But 2025 will be trickier for the retail giant as inflation ticks back up and Trump’s tariffs kick in.

Walmart said Thursday that its sales and profit growth will slow this year. The forecast sent its stock tumbling 8% during pre-market trading.

Walmart (WMT) is the largest retailer in the United States and a bellwether for consumer spending. Its projected slowdown is a signal for the rest of the retail industry that 2025 will be a rockier year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

