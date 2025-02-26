Beating Wall Street’s expectations may no longer be enough for Nvidia

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Nvidia once again achieved stunning sales and profit growth and exceeded Wall Street’s expectations as it closed out 2024. But it appears investors may have been hoping for even more — after a year of quarter-after-quarter of blockbuster growth, and in light of questions about whether the tech industry may be overspending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The chipmaking giant’s shares dipped just over 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday, before recovering somewhat, following the company’s earnings report for the quarter ended in January and its full 2025 fiscal year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

