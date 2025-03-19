Amtrak’s CEO is stepping down

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner is stepping down from his position to “to ensure that Amtrak continues to enjoy the full faith and confidence of this administration.”

The announcement comes as Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk said that he believes the US Postal Service and Amtrak need to be privatized.

Gardner was appointed to the CEO position in 2022, and in his statement Wednesday said that he had been working at Amtrak for 16 years.

The Amtrak board said in a statement Wednesday that “We look forward to working with President Trump and Secretary Duffy as we build the world-class passenger rail system this country deserves.”

Trump ally Musk had mused about the state of US passenger rail at the Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom conference in March, saying it was “kind of embarrassing” how other countries have “way better passenger rail than we do” and that “Amtrak is a sad situation.”

“I think we should privatize anything that can be privatized, just so you’ve got a feedback loop for improvement, is what happens when something’s privatized,” Musk continued. “Basically something’s got to have some chance of going bankrupt or there’s not a good feedback loop for improvement.”

Gardner had previously predicted it would take at least five years for the ridership to break even from its 2020 pandemic-related losses. But the train service enjoyed record ridership last year. Amtrak announced in December that it carried a record 32.8 million passengers fiscal year 2024 – a 15% increase from the year prior.

