American Airlines, last of the major carriers, is adding free Wi-Fi

New York (CNN) — American Airlines will soon offer free Wi-Fi on most of its flights, becoming the latest major carrier to add the perk.

Beginning in January 2026, members of the airline’s free loyalty program will have access to the perk. Wi-Fi will be available on 90% of its fleet with American announcing in a press release that it will offer internet on “more planes than any other domestic carrier.”

American was one of the few US-based airlines still charging for Wi-Fi, with prices ranging from $10 for a flight to $599 for an annual pass, according to its website. The carrier said it tested the strength of its free Wi-Fi on some routes and discovered that it had “surpassed performance expectations.”

Delta Air Lines added free Wi-Fi on most flights in 2023 and United Airlines recently announced that its free internet will be powered by Elon Musk’s Starlink with some of its fleet equipped by the end of this year before eventually rolling out to every plane. JetBlue pioneered the perk, offering it since 2013.

Internet on any airline has long been plagued by complaints for its inconsistent speeds. However, efforts by a host of satellite providers and airlines have helped the technology evolve significantly in the past decade. American said that AT&T will sponsor the service, helping to offset the cost of installing the planes with the necessary equipment.

In-flight internet has been available since 2003, when plane maker Boeing announced its service, Connexion. Boeing discontinued the service in 2006 after the market had “not materialized” as expected.

