By Juliana Liu and John Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China posted economic growth of 5.4% in the first three months of 2025, official figures showed on Wednesday.

That was higher than the expectations of more than 50 economists surveyed by Reuters, who had predicted expansion of 5.1%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

