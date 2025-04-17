Skip to Content
The European Central Bank cuts interest rates as tariffs threaten the economy

Published 5:22 AM

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to 2.25% from 2.5% Thursday as Donald Trump’s tariffs loom large over the region’s economy.

The ECB sets the cost of borrowing for the 20 countries that use the euro. The cut, which was widely expected, is the seventh in the past year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

