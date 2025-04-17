The European Central Bank cuts interest rates as tariffs threaten the economy

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to 2.25% from 2.5% Thursday as Donald Trump’s tariffs loom large over the region’s economy.

The ECB sets the cost of borrowing for the 20 countries that use the euro. The cut, which was widely expected, is the seventh in the past year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.