The McDonald’s Snack Wrap is returning next month

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s is bringing back a long-requested, cult favorite food item: the Snack Wrap.

“It’s back,” the company said in a two-word statement Tuesday, echoing the words of another Chicago symbol, Michael Jordan, in his NBA comeback fax.

The wrap will return to McDonald’s menus on July 10 as the company struggles to turnaround a sluggish start to the year. It’s a simple formula: Chicken, lettuce, cheese and a tortilla.

The fast food giant removed Snack Wraps from its lineup in 2016 after franchisees reportedly complained they were too complicated to make. However, some locations continued to serve the wraps until 2020 when McDonald’s eliminated the item completely.

The opening in the snack wrap market allowed competition to jump in, such as Wendy’s grilled chicken ranch wrap in 2023 (at the time, its global chief marketing officer told CNN the chain “didn’t want to mess around with a McBland snack wrap dupe.”)

But fans never forgot the original Snack Wrap. A change.org petition to bring the item back to menus has almost 19,000 signatures, with fans signing on as recently as two months ago.

“To my beloved McDonald’s Snack Wrap… you were the ideal snack, the perfect meal on the go, the comfort food I didn’t know I needed until you were gone. McDonald’s, why did you take away such perfection?” one petitioner commented.

A rush of fans clamoring to get their hands on a returning favorite could provide a much-needed boost for McDonald’s. In May, the restaurant chain reported a sales decline for the second straight quarter – its worst loss since Covid – as customers pulled back spending on purchases like eating out as they feel shaky about the economy.

So McDonald’s is going all out with the Snack Wrap hype. The company posted a more than 350-word X post, allegedly penned by a social media manager who “made 486 decks on ‘reasons why to bring back the Snack Wrap.’”

Regardless if the post is entirely true, it did underscore how dedicated the fanbase is toward the Snack Wrap.

“Your endless comments, tweets, and posts were the fuel i needed to keep on going,” the post said. “you created a movement.”

