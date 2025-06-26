Skip to Content
The US economy shrank much faster in the first quarter than previously reported

Published 5:40 AM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US economy contracted in the beginning of the year at a much faster pace than previously reported, as tariff fears took a much greater toll on economic growth.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, registered an annualized rate of -0.5% from January through March, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its third and final estimate. That’s worse than the 0.2% decline reported in the second estimate. GDP is adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

