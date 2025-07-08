Trump says a new 50% tariff on copper imports is coming

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s imposing a new 50% tariff on all copper. However, it’s unclear when the new tariff would take effect.

“Today we’re doing copper,” he said at a Cabinet meeting, adding that he believed the rate will be 50%.

This would mark the fourth across-the-board tariff Trump has imposed during his second term. Currently, imported cars and car parts face a 25% tariff while imported steel and aluminum face 50% tariffs.

Trump ordered a Section 232 investigation into copper imports in February.

Copper is a crucial component in a variety of goods, including electronics, machinery and cars. Tariffs on copper could make those goods more expensive.

Copper prices surged to all-time highs after Trump said he plans to levy tariffs on the red metal. The most actively traded copper futures contract in New York jumped as much as 15% and hit a record $5.66 per pound.

Copper prices have soared 38% this year as Trump’s tariffs are set to hike the cost of importing the metal, a reflection of the stockpiling occurring to get ahead of tariffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s John Towfighi and Matt Egan contributed reporting.