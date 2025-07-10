The return of the Snack Wrap marks the latest major menu change at McDonald’s

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s Snack Wrap is finally returning to menus, going on sale Thursday in the chain’s latest push to revive slumping sales.

Despite being pulled from a majority of menus in 2016, the Snack Wrap has remained a fan favorite, with thousands of people demanding McDonald’s bring it back. They finally get their wish this week with the relaunched version: the chain’s new crispy chicken strips, lettuce and cheese on a tortilla, with the option of either ranch dressing or spicy pepper sauce. The menu item, which will be a permanent addition, is priced at $2.99.

It’s McDonald’s latest change as it hopes to turn its fortunes around. McDonald’s recently reported two consecutive quarters of sales declines in the United States, including a 3.6% drop in same-store sales at the beginning of the year — its worst decline since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said low- and middle-income consumers pulled back their spending because of economic uncertainty from the Trump administration’s chaotic trade war.

McDonald’s isn’t alone in its financial slump. Other fast-casual chains, including Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Starbucks, reported meager earnings results this year as consumer sentiment sank to record lows in the spring.

The re-introduction of the Snack Wrap “will likely be a positive move” for McDonald’s, according to RJ Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, which tracks foot traffic. He told CNN that the “return of nostalgic products has driven incremental visits” for competing fast food chains.

McDonald’s menu has already gone through a slew of changes this quarter.

The chain this week also introduced a spicy version of its Egg McMuffin for a limited time. Consumers are increasingly choosing to make breakfast at home, meaning slower sales for McDonald’s in the mornings, executives revealed on its most recent earnings call.

The chain is adding a new “Daily Double” cheeseburger to its value menu beginning July 22 — a new option for its “McValue Meal Deal” bundle. Also new on the menu are a Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry and a blueberry and crème pie. Those limited-time dessert offerings come after a planned partnership with Krispy Kreme to sell donuts at all of its US restaurants was cancelled mid-rollout.

“McDonald’s latest menu additions align with several innovation trends we’ve seen across the fast food category, including a shift toward afternoon snacking and the introduction of new sauces to create product excitement,” Hottovy said, adding that the new additions rolled out so far “have helped drive incremental visits” during specific times of day.

Beverages will likely be part of the next shakeup. McDonald’s announced in May that it was pulling the plug on its CosMc’s spinoff, which was opened in response to demand for specialty coffee and rise of beverage chains. Some of the drinks formerly sold there will soon be available at McDonald’s.

