Retail sales jumped more than expected last month
By Bryan Mena, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Americans are still opening their wallets, even as President Donald Trump’s tariffs start to take a bite.
Retail sales rose 0.6% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday, rebounding from the steep 0.9% decline in May.
June’s number was much stronger than the 0.2% gain economists projected in a FactSet poll. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation.
Investors and economic policymakers are keeping a close eye on whether Americans continue to spend as Trump’s tariffs begin to push up prices, since consumer spending powers about two-thirds of the US economy.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.