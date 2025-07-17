Skip to Content
Retail sales jumped more than expected last month

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People shop at a Manhattan retail store on July 15
People shop at a Manhattan retail store on July 15
By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Americans are still opening their wallets, even as President Donald Trump’s tariffs start to take a bite.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday, rebounding from the steep 0.9% decline in May.

June’s number was much stronger than the 0.2% gain economists projected in a FactSet poll. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation.

Investors and economic policymakers are keeping a close eye on whether Americans continue to spend as Trump’s tariffs begin to push up prices, since consumer spending powers about two-thirds of the US economy.

This story is developing and will be updated.

