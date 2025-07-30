IHOP pines for TikTok’s attention with new Dubai Chocolate pancakes valued at $100

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — International House of Pancakes, a.k.a. IHOP, is leaning into the first word of its name and jumping on a global viral trend that is as lavish as it is expensive.

The chain is capitalizing on the “Dubai Chocolate” trend, which has tantalized TikTok users over the past year with its decadent flavor profile, turning it into luxurious pancakes that are worth over $100 — or about 900% more than the average cost of its short stack.

IHOP’s “Luxe Dubai Chocolate” pancake is a “truly a luxurious and exquisite version” of the breakfast staple, said the chain’s president Lawrence Kim, adding that the dish is the most expensive item it has ever created. The stunt will also attract attention for IHOP, which has faced four consecutive quarters of falling US sales, mirroring a broader decline in the casual dining sector.

The pancakes are buttermilk flavored, but infused with Dubai Chocolate flavors, including pistachio, hazelnut and kataifi (a shredded phyllo dough). The stack is then topped with pricey perks like a massive Dubai Chocolate bar, Madagascar vanilla-infused whipped cream and a shaving of edible 24-karat gold flakes that’s valued at roughly $3,000 an ounce.

However, the pricey pancakes are not available nationwide, and customers won’t have to fork over $100: The chain is giving away free tastes of the luxe pancakes at three locations (New York, Los Angeles and Austin) on Monday, August 4, at 12 pm local time ﻿and only cooking 25 stacks.

After that runs out, IHOP is selling 500 stacks of a pared-down version of Dubai Chocolate pancakes for $13 at only those three locations.

Tailored for TikTok

The opulent flavor has attracted the attention of millions of social media users, notably on TikTok. The bar originated in 2021 at a chocolate shop in its namesake city, inspired by the shop founder’s pregnancy craving.

A viral video of the bar led to an explosion in popularity, with people often sharing the flavor in milkshakes at Shake Shack, spotting dupes of the original candy bar at various stores like Target and Costco, and in peak-2025, inspiring the creation of a Labubu version.

Although it’s still too much of a “niche category” to track total sales Dubai Chocolate’s “growth reflects broader trends in premiumization and the demand for new, shareable food experiences,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana.

Wyatt told CNN its mix of distinct ingredients, including saffron, camel milk and pistachio cream, aren’t typical in other chocolates sold in the United States so “they’re catching attention” of American consumers.

She also credits packaging that resembles luxury goods and social media for playing a “major role in its rise, with viral videos highlighting its intricate designs, unique flavors, and distinct crunchy and crispy texture.”

IHOP likely hopes the giveaway attracts the fervent fans on TikTok, giving the chain a much-needed boost. US same-store sales at IHOP fell nearly 3% in its most recent quarter, prompting the chain to lean more on promotions. (Dine Brands, IHOP’s parent company, next releases earnings on August 6.)

Kim told CNN that the deluxe stack fits into IHOP’s strategy of focusing on innovation, adding that consumers want “interactive experiences with brands and this product takes it to the next level.” He noted that it’s the first time IHOP has done this elaborate of a limited-time drop for a pancake “at this level.”

“We want to blow their minds and their taste buds when they take their first bites,” he said. “In addition to their first picture, when they capture this, because it’s a sight to see and an incredible taste to have.”

Globally inspired flavors largely attract Gen Z eaters, Kim said, with about half of them expressing in an IHOP survey their interest in trying Dubai Chocolate. The chain was also inspired by a young employee creating his take on the flavor on TikTok earlier this year, which garnered nearly 4 million views and prompted the chain to make this version in two months.

“The big question that we as a team rallied around is ‘How do we make it distinctively IHOP? What is our version combined with our world famous pancakes that would make it an IHOP distinctive pancake?’” Kim said. “We’re excited for our fans to try it.”

