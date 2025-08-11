Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

By John Liu, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence start up xAI will sue Apple for allegedly favoring AI competitors in its App Store in what he called a breach of antitrust regulations.

In a series of posts on X on Monday, a social media platform he owns, he accused Apple of only allowing xAI rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the top spot in its rankings for mobile applications, and said his AI company would take “immediate legal action.”

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” he wrote.

Grok, xAI’s AI model, currently ranks 6th in the App Store’s “Top Free Apps” section for iPhones in the United States, while ChatGPT tops the list.

CNN has reached out to xAI, Apple and OpenAI for comment.

“Apple’s App Store curation appears biased, favoring established AI like ChatGPT (overall) over innovative challengers,” Grok wrote in a post on X, which was reposted by Musk. “Editorial picks may reflect caution toward xAI’s unfiltered style, but this stifles competition. Truth matters more than politics,” it wrote.

Neither Grok nor Musk provided evidence to their claims.

