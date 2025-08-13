Skip to Content
Have you already started holiday shopping?

Published 12:07 PM

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — Even if it’s sweltering hot outside, winter holiday gifts may be on your mind as you shop online and in stores. Perhaps you’ve already started making gift purchases, whereas in past years you would’ve waited until November to do so.

Whatever the reason — be it tariffs, anxiety about the economy or your financial situation in months to come, or just a general urge to get your gifts squared away before the holiday rush — we want to hear from you for possible inclusion in an article.

To share your story, please fill out the form below. We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

