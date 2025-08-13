Urgent warning issued as dangerous fake Labubu dolls flood UK market

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Fake Labubu dolls that could pose a choking hazard for young children have flooded the UK market, a consumer standards body has warned.

Legitimate Labubu toys, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and sold by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, have become a viral and profitable sensation around the world. The palm-sized plushie, which has a bunny body, elf-like face and sharp teeth, is so popular that genuine versions are becoming increasingly difficult to come by.

In May, Pop Mart announced that it was temporarily suspending all in-store sales of the collectible across the UK following chaotic scenes of crowd surges and reported fights. Last week, thieves in the Los Angeles area broke into a store and made off with thousands of dollars worth of stock.

The toy’s massive popularity has led to a wave of fakes, and many have been deemed unsafe, according to Britain’s Chartered Trading Standards Institute.

In a warning it described as “urgent” on its website, the CTSI reported that thousands of dangerous counterfeits have been seized by their teams across the country, often as a result of complaints from parents.

“Counterfeit Labubu dolls are poorly made and unsafe,” the news release warned. “Many contain small, detachable parts such as eyes, hands, and feet, which present a serious choking hazard to young children. Loose stitching and exposed stuffing further increase the risk of suffocation.” It added: “Without proper safety checks, they may also contain toxic substances such as lead, harmful dyes, or banned plasticisers.”

Last month, CNN reported on the massive production of fake Labubus in China, with the cheap copycats dubbed “Lafufus.” Chinese customs officials are said to have seized many thousands of these that were intended for export since June alone.

Consumers can tell if a doll is genuine by certain markers, including a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the company’s website and a UV stamp on one of the feet. These are “commonly missing or poorly replicated” on fakes, the CTSI said.

Another tell-tale sign can be the number of teeth. Genuine dolls have nine, while fakes may vary. Overly vibrant colors and poor stitching can also indicate the doll is not the real deal.

Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at CTSI, said in the release that the demand has been “amplified” by social media. “Supply and demand means that legitimate Labubu dolls are almost impossible to find,” she said.

“These fake products bypass the rigorous safety checks and compliance requirements the law demands, meaning they could contain choking hazards, toxic materials, or faulty components that put children at serious risk. Everyone involved in the supply chain – from manufacturers and fulfilment houses to sellers and marketplaces should have a role to play in ensuring unsafe toys never reach the hands of children.”

Pop Mart have been contacted for comment.

Olivia Kemp contributed to this report.

