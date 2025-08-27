List of places suspending some US parcel shipments grows as tariff exemption ends

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Mexico have joined a growing list of places suspending some parcel shipments to the United States following the implementation of new rules under President Donald Trump’s administration that will end tariff exemptions.

The “de minimis” exemption, which allowed shipments of goods worth $800 or less to enter the United States duty free, will be eliminated starting Friday.

The change by the Trump administration is aimed at slowing the pace of low-cost imports in a bit to bolster domestic manufacturing but has triggered global disruptions to postal networks and e-commerce supply chains.

Countries like India, Thailand, South Korea, and New Zealand have already announced service suspensions until further notice, citing logistical challenges and uncertainty over the US’s tariff policies.

More postal providers across the Asia Pacific are now also temporarily halting services to the US, impacting low-value parcels sent by individuals and small businesses alike.

Japan Post announced it will temporarily suspend deliveries of small packages with values exceeding $100 to the US starting Wednesday, according to a statement Monday. And Mexico on Wednesday announced that it will temporarily suspend shipments to the US, starting Friday, according to a statement.

Australia Post said it will “temporarily partially suspend postal services to the United States and Puerto Rico, effective 26 August 2025 until further notice,” according to a update Tuesday.

“This response is in-line with action taken by numerous postal operators internationally,” it added.

Australian public broadcaster ABC reported uncertainty with postage has also created chaos for e-commerce retailers based in the country.

Speaking with ABC, co-founder of maternity wear brand Apéro, Laz Smith, said: “The volatility in decision making, and the volatility of the market, and, quite frankly, the lack of ability of even Australia Post to be able to address these issues in a timely manner, puts us, and all of Australian fashion, in a really precarious position.”

Taiwan’s postal service has also suspended deliveries of small parcels bound for the US, effective from Tuesday, according to a statement Monday.

Chunghwa Post said it has stopped delivering packages as “the global postal system has not yet provided a service allowing senders to prepay customs duty, and Chunghwa Post’s contracted carriers have also announced suspension of merchandise mail deliveries.”

The de minimis change is expected to affect discount sellers, like Amazon Haul and TikTok Shop, as well as online marketplaces Etsy and Shopify, all of which have connected US consumers to businesses worldwide.

The looming tariff exemption deadline has prompted international postal service DHL to stop accepting shipments to the US starting August 25, joining European peers in halting shipments.

US Customs and Border Protection estimated that more than 1.36 billion de minimis shipments entered the country last fiscal year, with more than 4 million de minimis shipments processed each day.

According to the latest executive order, businesses may face an $80 per item charge for a country with a tariff rate less than 16%, or costs as high as $160 per item for a country with a tariff rate of between 16% and 25%, and $200 per item for a country with a tariff rate above 25%.

CNN’s Auzinea Bacon contributed to this report.