Trump calls on Google to bring back Univision to YouTube TV, calls it ‘very bad’ for GOP ahead of midterms

(CNN) — Portraying Univision as a crucial political tool for Republicans, President Donald Trump is publicly pressing Google to restore access to Univision on the YouTube TV streaming platform.

YouTube TV dropped Univision’s channels almost a week ago when the two companies could not reach an agreement about a new carriage contract.

Having the leading Spanish language broadcaster in the United States blacked out on YouTube TV “is VERY BAD for Republicans in the upcoming Midterms,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

Trump urged Google, “for the purpose of FAIRNESS,” to “please let Univision back!”

The post was another example of Trump publicly pressuring a media company — this time one of the biggest in the world, YouTube, which has billions of monthly users.

YouTube, for its part, told CNN on Sunday that “we remain open to negotiating an agreement that reflects their performance on YouTube TV. Until then, their content remains unavailable on YouTube TV.”

As that statement indicates, TV carriage negotiations are usually legal and PR battles. But Univision has sought to make this one a political battle, as well, enlisting support from numerous lawmakers, and now the president.

“Thank you very much President Trump for recognizing the impact of Univision and the importance of Hispanics,” Televisa Univision CEO Daniel Alegre wrote on social media while highlighting Trump’s post.

“We take pride in Univision representing the voice of Hispanic America,” Alegre said. “It is our priority to bring Univision back to YouTube TV.”

YouTube TV is a fast-growing alternative to traditional cable and satellite packages, providing a recognizable bundle of channels for a monthly fee.

YouTube TV indicated its lack of a new carriage deal with Univision is due to the company’s unrealistic demands.

“TelevisaUnivision has over 160 million subscribers and billions of views across YouTube, where they generate ad revenue from their content,” a spokesperson said. “On our paid live TV subscription service, YouTube TV, however, TelevisaUnivision only represents a tiny fraction of overall consumption.”

Trump’s apparent concern is more personal.

“They were so good to me with their highest rated ever political Special, and I set a Republican Record in Hispanic voting,” he wrote in Saturday’s post, viewing Univision as a key campaign asset.

Univision values its relationship with the president, too. The network has warmed up to Trump from a corporate perspective as its owners have pursued what some have called a more centrist approach.

The timing of Trump’s message to YouTube was striking because the platform struck a settlement agreement with Trump just a few days ago, resolving a lawsuit Trump filed after he was suspended by social media platforms following the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

YouTube agreed to pay $22 million to the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall, which is “dedicated to restoring, preserving, and elevating the National Mall, to support the construction of the White House State Ballroom,” according to a court filing.

