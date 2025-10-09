Bessent says US purchased pesos and finalized framework for $20 billion lifeline for Argentina

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration has finalized plans to provide a $20 billion lifeline to Argentina, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday via social media. Additionally, the United States “directly” purchased Argentine pesos, Bessent said, a move that marks the latest step in an attempt to stabilize the country’s financial market.

Bessent did not specify how many pesos the United States had purchased.

“The U.S. Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets,” Bessent wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

