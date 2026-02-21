Trump announces global tariffs will increase to 15% from 10% ‘effective immediately’

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will increase the global tariffs he imposed a day earlier to 15% from 10% following an adverse ruling at the Supreme Court.

The court on Friday ruled that Trump exceeded his authority with the way he imposed tariffs on trading partners using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which is reserved for national emergencies.

“Please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump added that the administration will determine and issue the new tariffs “during the next short number of months.”

After the 6-3 decision, Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and said he would impose a 10% global tariff using presidential powers under trade law Section 122 to enact 10% global tariffs. Presidents can impose up to 15% in tariffs using Section 122, but those duties are temporary and require congressional approval after 150 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.