Savannah Guthrie intends to return to the ‘Today’ show, sources say

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Savannah Guthrie intends to return to work at NBC’s “Today” show at some point, according to two sources close to the network.

When that might happen is highly uncertain, and completely up to Guthrie, given this month’s agonizing and all-consuming search for her mother Nancy.

But word of Guthrie’s intentions may calm some of the speculation among viewers and TV news insiders about whether she will be back on “Today.”

For Guthrie, as hard as it might be to imagine resuming work, it might also be a comforting routine after the most unsettling chapter of her life.

When asked about Guthrie’s status, an NBC source said “her ‘Today’ family will welcome her back with open arms on her timeline.”

Guthrie, 54, is in many ways the centerpiece of NBC’s popular and highly profitable morning show. Her fame turned Nancy’s disappearance into a national news story nearly four weeks ago, and her video messages pleading for tips have captivated the country.

Earlier this week, for the first time, Guthrie acknowledged that her 84-year-old mother “may already be gone.”

“And if this is what is to be, then we will all accept it,” Guthrie said. “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Guthrie announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her mother’s recovery, and a donation of $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Those statements by Guthrie were interpreted, by some people close to her, as a turning point.

“Living in this uncertainty is agonizing” for Guthrie and her siblings, Hoda Kotb said on NBC after playing the video.

Kotb, who departed the show in January 2025, returned to co-host “Today” due to Guthrie’s absence.

Kotb was going to be a part of the show’s Winter Olympics coverage in Milan anyway. But once Nancy Guthrie was reported missing and Savannah flew to Tucson to support the search, “Today” stayed home in New York, and Kotb returned to Studio 1A to fill in for her friend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.