Inflation held firm last month — but the war with Iran could change that

<i>Nam Y. Huh/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>President Donald Trump's war with Iran has pushed up prices for Americans
By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — Annual inflation was unchanged last month at 2.4%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% in February, a faster pace than January’s 0.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The February inflation data was gathered before the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The two-week conflict has already pushed up energy costs and raised prices at the pump for Americans. Those increases could begin to show up even more in inflation data in the coming months.

Already, last month energy prices were up 0.6%. Within that category, the biggest monthly jump was fuel oil prices, which were up 11.1%. Fuel for heating rose 3.1% and gasoline prices were up 0.8%. Meanwhile, electricity prices fell by 0.7% last month.

The monthly headline inflation data is in line with economists’ forecasts for a 0.3% monthly increase and lower than the annual rate of 2.5% they predicted.

Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile than other categories tracked, core inflation was unchanged from January on an annual basis at 2.5%. On a monthly basis it rose 0.2%, a slower pace than January’s 0.3%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

