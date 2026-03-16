The world’s most valuable company just sent another signal that AI agents are going to be everywhere

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Tech giant Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company and the poster child of the AI boom, is banking its future on the rise of AI agents.

The company on Monday announced a slew of software and hardware updates to encourage the development of AI agents, or AI assistants that can perform tasks for users. Among the most significant announcements is a set of tools for AI helpers based on OpenClaw, the buzzy agent platform that’s been the talk of Silicon Valley in recent weeks. Nvidia also announced new computing racks designed to power agents, shifting its strategy’s primary focus from graphics processing units.

Clad in his signature black leather jacket, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the flurry of announcements in San Jose at the chipmaker’s annual GTC conference, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees and has been dubbed the “super bowl” of AI.

Nvidia’s announcements are important because so many major companies rely on its systems to train and power their AI services. This means the chip giant’s new products often reflect the technologies for companies across the AI industry.

Nvidia announced software tools to help companies make AI agents, including models and a blueprint for creating custom specialized assistants. It’s also launching a set of resources for creating agents on OpenClaw that adds privacy and security controls, which is crucial considering the popular agent has raised concerns among cybersecurity experts.

Nvidia said its resources help OpenClaw agents access the systems and files without compromising security or privacy. Huang said they’ve worked directly with OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger, who was recently hired by OpenAI.

Huang said OpenClaw is the “operating system for personal AI” and likened it to the importance of the Mac and Window operating systems.

“OpenClaw is the number one. It is the most popular open-source project in the history of humanity, and it did so in just a few weeks,” Huang said.

Nvidia also unveiled updates to its new computing platform, Vera Rubin, which it said comprised seven chips that are now in full production. That includes a new central computing rack made up of central processing units (CPUs) rather than the graphics processing units (GPUs) Nvidia has been known for. CPUs are ideal for running the types of computing processes needed to power AI agents.

The company is also integrating a non-Nvidia processor into its systems: New high speed “language processing units” (LPUs) from American AI company Groq. Nvidia struck a $20 billion deal with Groq in November.

Unlike AI chatbots that respond to questions and prompts, AI agents can autonomously complete tasks like building websites, creating marketing pitches and sending emails. AI agents are currently Nvidia’s biggest focus area, largely driven by the popularity of OpenClaw and Anthropic’s Claude Code and Cowork agents.

“Every company in the world today needs to have an OpenClaw strategy, an agentic system strategy. This is the new computer,” Huang said. “This is as big of a deal as HTML, as big of a deal as Linux.”

Nvidia is attempting to future-proof its technology in other ways as well. It’s launching a space module for Vera Rubin, aiming to bring its latest tech to data centers in space. It’s become an increasing area of interest among tech giants as they scramble for real estate to construct data centers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have both talked about using space to help power data centers and energy-hungry AI systems.

“Nvidia is now focused beyond just computing with a major focus on the future of networking in this new world of AI,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives ahead of Nvidia’s Monday conference.

In his speech on Monday, Huang tried to convey that the hype around AI and Nvidia can last, selling a vision of an AI-transformed future where demand for their chips grows indefinitely.

Huang said computing demand “just keeps on going up,” adding that he expects “at last” $1 trillion in Nvidia revenue through 2027.

”There’s a reason for that,” Huang said. “This fundamental inflection — AI is able to do productive work, and therefore the inflection point of inference has arrived.”

The-CNN-Wire

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