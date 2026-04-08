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Charts and maps: Tracking oil prices and US gas prices amid Iran conflict

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Oil prices have surged this ﻿week
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Oil prices have surged this ﻿week
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March 9, 2026 9:15 AM
Published 8:12 AM

By Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Global oil prices rose significantly during the United States and Israel’s war with Iran. With a fragile, two-week ceasefire in place, all eyes are on Iran’s plan to open the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway for transporting crude to the rest of the world. Experts have cautioned not to expect an immediate return to normal vessel movements.

CNN is tracking the price of oil, traffic through the strait and other key factors, including US gasoline prices.

While Iran has tightly controlled which foreign oil tankers could use the Strait of Hormuz, Iran kept its own oil moving through the waterway during the conflict.

The UK maritime agency reported at least 16 attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tracking US gas prices

The average price of a gallon of US regular gas has been over $4.00 for several days now, reaching $4.16 Wednesday after the ceasefire was announced, according to the AAA.

See the average price of a gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

Gasoline prices are now at their highest level in more than three years.

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— CNN’s Jessie Yeung, John Towfighi, David Goldman and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

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