Spirit Airlines close to a $500 million bailout from Trump administration

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines is close to getting a $500 million bailout from the federal government, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The deal is expected to include the federal government taking a stake in the troubled airline, which had struggled to make money ever since the Covid pandemic.

It also means Spirit would avoid becoming the first significant US airline in 25 years forced to completely halt operations because of financial problems. Jet fuel costs have roughly doubled since the start of the war in Iran, derailing its plans to emerge from its second bankruptcy reorganization since 2024.

The source told CNN a deal could be announced as soon as late Wednesday night or Thursday. It is designed to give the airline a chance to complete its reorganization.

A shutdown of the airline will put thousands of Spirit employees out of work and leave millions of passengers that hold Spirit tickets scrambling to make other travel arrangements. It would also likely push up fares across the US airline industry.

But while a potential deal could be good for passengers and Spirit employees, it is likely to cause backlash across the rest of the airline industry. All airlines are struggling with higher fuel costs, which is the second largest cost for airlines behind only labor.

Past bailouts of US airlines have also been done on an industry-wide basis, not in support of a single, relatively small carrier. Those previous bailouts came about because passengers were afraid to fly in the wake of terrorist attacks or during a pandemic, not because of high costs.

Trump opens door to a deal

Spirit declined to comment on a potential deal.

“We are operating our business as normal,” an airline spokesman told CNN. “Guests can continue to book travel and use tickets, credits and loyalty points as usual.”

The White House also declined to confirm the talks.

“Spirit Airlines would be on a much firmer financial footing had the Biden administration not recklessly blocked the airline’s merger with JetBlue,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said Wednesday. “The Trump administration continues to monitor the situation and overall health of the US aviation industry that millions of Americans rely on every day for essential travel and their livelihoods.”

In an interview on CNBC Tuesday, President Donald Trump seemed to endorse the idea of financial support for Spirit in return for the government taking a stake in the airline.

“You know, Spirit’s in trouble, and I’d love somebody to buy Spirit,” he said. “It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out. And I told my people.”

Later Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signaled the president directed him to take a look at such a deal.

“I’ll have a conversation with the President later today,” he said. “(When the) president says, ‘Take a look,’ and he is my boss, and so we will take a look.”

However, there is widespread opposition within the nation’s airline industry.

Even FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, who was on stage with Duffy during his remarks, interjected saying “they can’t have any of our money.”

Opposition to the deal

United CEO Scott Kirby denounced the idea of a Spirit bailout in a call with analysts Wednesday.

“Well-run airlines are still solidly profitable even in this environment, as you can see from United,” he said. “I don’t think this crisis anywhere near big enough to cause the need for (an) airline bailout.”

United reported improved first quarter earnings despite soaring fuel prices. Kirby said that Spirit’s problems were well established even before the war in Iran.

“I feel bad for the people of Spirit, but it’s been pretty obvious that Spirit’s business model was fundamentally flawed and the airline was not going to be able to make it (even before the fuel spike),” he said.

The potential bailout was also critcized during the United call by Jamie Baker, an airline analyst with JPMorgan.

“How does the industry continue to evolve if the government chooses to prop up failing businesses whose failures have nothing to do with fuel?” he said.

CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo contributed to this report

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

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