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Consumer sentiment rebounds slightly after hitting lowest level on record

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People shop at a grocery store in Manhattan on February 27 in New York City. Americans still feel lousy about the economy and worry that the US-Israeli war with Iran will continue to push up prices.
<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People shop at a grocery store in Manhattan on February 27 in New York City. Americans still feel lousy about the economy and worry that the US-Israeli war with Iran will continue to push up prices.
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Published 7:05 AM

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Americans still feel lousy about the economy and worry that the US-Israeli war with Iran will continue to push up prices.

The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment reading for April measured 49.8, a slight improvement from the preliminary report earlier this month but still at the lowest level ever on records that go back to 1952.

The Middle East conflict has roiled the global economy and left Americans grappling with a spike in gas prices, higher inflation and growing uncertainty about their finances.

The war and its economic fallout comes at a time when Americans were already navigating high costs of living from a post-pandemic inflation spike and years of prices climbing much faster than has been typical.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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