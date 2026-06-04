CBS News races to steady ‘60 Minutes’ after Scott Pelley’s firing

By Brian Stelter, CNN

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With a shellshocked staff and several open correspondent offices, newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton is trying to find a way forward for “60 Minutes.”

The past week of dreadful headlines has shown that many people doubt Bilton and Bari Weiss can uphold the newsmagazine’s reputation. Some believe that’s by design — that the show has been poisoned on purpose. Scott Pelley sure thinks so.

A CBS spokesperson rebutted that in a new statement yesterday. But the real statement will come in September when the new season of “60 Minutes” premieres.

“We’re acutely aware that the premiere has to be a banger,” a well-placed CBS source remarked to me.

Right now, it remains unclear whether the three remaining correspondents — Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim — will return for Season 59. The CBS News management team is working hard to convince them to stay.

As Status first reported, the trio met for more than an hour yesterday to talk through everything that’s happened since last Thursday, when Tanya Simon and other top producers were ousted along with Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

Pelley, Alfonsi and Vega have all levied charges of editorial interference by CBS bosses. So the remaining correspondents want and need assurances.

“There is no political interference at CBS News, not from ownership, not from Bari Weiss,” a CBS spokesperson said. “The only ‘interference’ is the normal back and forth between editor and correspondent that happens in every newsroom.”

Behind the scenes, I’m told that Bilton has been holding back-to-back meetings with correspondents and producers, acknowledging the awful state of affairs at the show and committing to turning things around.

A very optimistic CBS source told me it’s “full speed ahead” at the show. It basically h﻿as to be; the Season 59 premiere date is September 13. (Last year, the premiere date was September 28, but it’s two weeks earlier this year owing to the NFL schedule.)

Veterans of the show — who know what it takes to produce three mini-documentaries a week — are skeptical, to say the least.

“It seems almost impossible for me to imagine what kind of a show they can put on in September,” former “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft told New York magazine’s Michael Calderone.

But someone must imagine it. So producers are brainstorming investigations for the forthcoming season. Agents are pitching clients for the open correspondent roles. Editors are getting back to work on the summertime episodes that feature repurposed stories from last season. (It’s unclear if any of Pelley’s stories will re-air.)

Staffers might be wondering what the new boss wants. So I think this is an important bit of reporting: Bilton has welcomed story pitches about President Trump and the Trump administration, and several such stories are in the early stages of development for Season 59, two of the sources said.

“Bari and Bilton have something to prove,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin remarked about the “60 Minutes” reboot.

The varying views inside CBS

Deadline’s Dominic Patten surveyed the attitudes inside CBS and found that many “fault Weiss and her new-ish team for their handling of the situation.”

He also noted, however, that there is a “contingent inside CBS News and the overall network that views some of the changes Weiss has instigated as long overdue for a 21st century media organization. ‘People at CBS News, both talent and staff, are not big fans of 60 being so siloed,’ we heard. ‘They believe it needs to be integrated into the larger newsroom.’”

How CBS covered the firing

Wednesday night’s “CBS Evening News” featured a reported piece on Pelley’s firing, with senior correspondent Jim Axelrod highlighting Pelley’s 37-year tenure and recounting “a tumultuous three days for CBS News,” including the back-and-forths between Pelley, Weiss and Bilton.

After that, Tony Dokoupil paid tribute to Pelley, calling him “a man from another era” who “valued truth at all costs, and always kept alive the memory of colleagues killed in the field.” He concluded: “Scott, from all of us, thank you.”

“Credit where credit’s due,” Zeteo’s Justin Baragona, a frequent critic of Weiss-era CBS, wrote. “CBS Evening News ran a fair and transparent story.”

The-CNN-Wire

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