By the numbers: Here’s what you might have missed in SpaceX’s record market debut

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — SpaceX’s highly anticipated IPO has officially lifted off.

Wall Street rejoiced, everyday investors placed so many buy orders it caused outages on Robinhood for a bit, and the world’s richest man became the world’s first trillionaire.

Shares of Elon Musk’s rocket and AI company (SPCX) settled at $160.95, up 19.22% from its IPO price of $135.

It’s a lot to take in. Here’s the largest IPO in history, broken down by the numbers.

$2 trillion

SpaceX’s current market value, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded US company on Friday.

$1.26 trillion

Musk’s net worth, making him the world’s first trillionaire. He owns nearly half the stock of SpaceX.

1 billion

The number of SpaceX shares that Musk’s pay package will allow him to buy at a relatively low price. But that’s only if SpaceX has a colony on Mars with 1 million people.

500,000

The number of SpaceX buy orders Fidelity received in less than an hour. A record number of retail investors, regular people trading stocks as opposed to professional firms and institutions, ordered shares.

22,000

The number of employees at SpaceX. “I love the incredible people of SpaceX beyond words,” Musk wrote Friday afternoon in a post on X.

4,400

The number of SpaceX employees who are likely millionaires now.

29

The number of Starlink satellites the company launched into orbit on Friday. (The company launches satellites regularly.)

24

Number of years ago Musk founded SpaceX.

19

Percent jump in the first day trading, settling at at $160.95 from the target price of $135.

3

Mega AI-related IPOs expected this year. SpaceX was the first, and OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to follow.

2

People dressed up as astronauts on the Nasdaq balcony at closing.

1

Where SpaceX ranks among the biggest IPOs ever.

CNN’s John Towfighi, Elisabeth Buchwald and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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