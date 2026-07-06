Walmart is lowering prices on summer BBQ items. Trump says it’s because of him

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump is taking credit for Walmart’s summer sale, claiming that a request from his administration led to discounts on thousands of items for summer road trips and pool parties that happen every year.

The country’s largest grocer on Monday highlighted some of its seasonal sales, which are common for the summer. This included rollbacks on ground beef, ribs, soda and more at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, according to a press release.

Earlier on Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Walmart lowered prices “at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday.” He highlighted an alleged 15% discount on beef.

“This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A.,” he continued.

Trump tied this regular seasonal sale to his claims that his administration lowered costs for consumers, from gas prices to eggs. The comments echoed the false claims from Trump that Walmart’s cheaper Thanksgiving basket last year were due to grocery prices going “way down” in his current term.

Summer sales are typical for chains like Walmart and these discounts had been in place for a week before Trump’s Truth Social post. For example, the soda packs that are on sale were discounted last summer, as well, according to the Facebook page of a Walmart location in Texas.

It’s not the first time Trump has connected Walmart’s discounts to his administration.

He promoted a similar storyline in 2025 when he claimed that Walmart’s annual Thanksgiving meal basket was cheaper than the one the year before. But the claim was missing important context, such as the 2025 basket having less items and containing more products from Walmart’s “Great Value” store brand.

According to Walmart’s press release, 73% ground beef roll is marked down almost 12% to $5.94 a pound. Corn on the cob and cherries, both of which are in season, have discounts of roughly 50%. Twenty-four packs of Pepsi and Coca-Cola products are on sale for $9.97, and a 200-count of disposable paper plates are also a dollar off.

Sam’s Club is also offering discounts on 250 items, including different types of meat such as chicken wings, beef hot dogs and ribs.

Walmart did not comment on Trump’s claims. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

What’s going on with grocery prices?

Walmart’s summer rollbacks aren’t out of the ordinary. Grocery stores will often rollback products on produce that are in season — the exact kinds that customers would want for a backyard barbeque.

The discounts come as many Americans say they aren’t happy with Trump’s economy. A CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 77% of respondents said his policies have increased the cost of living in their own community, including a majority of Republicans.

Grocery prices have risen 2.7% over the past year, which is less than overall inflation of 4.2%. But grocery-price inflation is still more than double compared to two years ago.

The reason grocery prices seem all over the place is because every food product and industry is different. Take beef, for example, which rose to a record $9.64 per pound in April, up 13% from the previous year, according to USDA data. The beef industry has been dealing with the smallest cattle herd in 75 years due to prolonged droughts.

Other produce like tomatoes have also had massive price increases because of a frigid winter combined with tariffs and diesel costs.

Prices for cherries on the Fourth of July were similar to last year, according to a USDA report based on prices advertised by grocers.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s David Goldman and Daniel Dale contributed to this report.