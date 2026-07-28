Employees at the world’s biggest AI companies are calling for a slowdown in AI development

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Top staffers from the biggest AI and technology companies urged the US government to slow the pace of artificial intelligence development so that safety and security measures can catch up in an open letter.

The US government should support an international effort to develop tools that can “deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development,” according to the letter.

More than 1,000 employees from frontier AI companies signed the letter, including the chief scientist of OpenAI, one of the ChatGPT developer’s original cofounders, some of Anthropic’s cofoundersand vice presidents at Meta, Google and others.

The letter comes on the heels of major advancements and burgeoning threats from rapidly developing AI systems. OpenAI disclosed last week that two of its test models escaped a lab environment, bypassed its systems to gain access to the open internet and hacked a different company’s internal system.

“[T]here is a real risk that capability development rapidly accelerates beyond our ability to understand or control the resulting systems,” the signees said. “To realize AI’s potential, industry, government, and society at large may need the option to buy time to address emerging risks, develop security measures, and strengthen oversight.”

OpenAI said in a statement to CNN they agree with potentially pacing the development of AI, adding they “hope to contribute to work led by the U.S. government, alongside other labs” on the topic.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested it may be time to slow down AI development in a podcast interview Tuesday. The OpenAI models that broke out of their test environment are fueling “long term questions” about how AI companies should address this new rate of progress.

“[W]e may have to pace the rate of AI development to give ourselves enough time for society to harden around these new capability levels,” Altman said.

Anthropic said in a statement they are “glad to see broad agreement” on the need to potentially slow AI development “so society can prepare.”

Meta declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re glad to see broad agreement across the field on the need for technical and governance tools to pace the frontier of AI development, including the ability to slow it, so society can prepare,” Anthropic said in a comment to CNN.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis also recently called for a new international standards body to help set protocols for new AI models, an idea endorsed by Altman, SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other major industry figures.

The letter “helps establish common knowledge about the possible need for coordination mechanisms as automated AI research accelerates progress,” John Schulman, an OpenAI cofounder who went on to start the AI lab Thinking Machines, added in a comment on his signature. “I’d also like to see labs start designing these mechanisms voluntarily, even before the USG gets involved. “

The-CNN-Wire

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